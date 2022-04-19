Capitalisation gains N19.13bn as trading resumes on Nigerian bourse

By Olawunmi Ashafa

The equities market opened the week on a

positive note after the Easter break with market capitalisation gaining N19.13 billion, to close at N25.632 trillion.

The figure represents an increase of 0.07 per cent compared with the N25.613 trillion posted in April 14.

Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) stood at 47,545.86 points as against 47.510.38 points recorded at the previous trading, representing an increase of 0.07 per cent.

The month-to-date and year-to-date trading of the All-Share Index rose to 1.24 per cent and 11.31 per cent respectively.

The market breadth closed negative as 21 stocks appreciated against 31 stocks that declined.

Meyer led the gainers’ table in percentage terms, increasing by 10 per cent to close at N1.76 per share.

Guinness followed with 6.86 per cent to close at N74.80, while NPF Micro Finance Bank added 6.80 per cent to close at N2.20 per share.

Cadbury gained 8.40 per cent each to close at N8 per share. Also, Unilever appreciated by 2.75 per cent to close at N12.20

On the other hand, Academy Press shed 9.72 per cent to close at N1.30, while JohnHolt trailed with 9.30 per cent to close at 78k per share.

JapaulGold dipped 9.09 per cent to close at 30k, while Neimeth dropped 8.24 per cent to N1.45 per share.

Pharmdeko was down by 7.51 per cent to close at N2.60 per share.

The total volume traded stood 365.45 million units in 5,790 deals compared with 385.18 million units recorded in 6212 deals at the previous trading.

The total value of transactions stood at N7.11 billion as against N4,02 billion recorded on Thursday, representing an increase of 76.96 per cent.

Market activity was dominated by the financial sector, with Fidelity Bank was the most traded stock, followed by ACCESSCORP, MTN Nigeria, OMATEK and RTBriscoe. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

