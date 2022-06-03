Capacity Building: NSCDC seeks FAAN collaboration to protect critical national assets

By Muftau Ogunyemi

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has called on the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Akure Airport, for more collaboration in building capacity protection for critical national assets and infrastructure in the airport.



Dr Hammed Abodunrin, Ondo State Commandant of NSCDC, made the call during a working visit to the airport Manager, Mrs Ezike Ifesinachi Lynda on Thursday in Akure.



Abodunrin said there was the need to further build capacities of his personnel in the area of protection of critical national assests and infrastructure, specifically training on the objects of protection at the airport.



He said that the training would dwell extensively on various terms and terminologies used in the business of Air Traffic Management.



According to him, ”our job is a living profession and we need to upscale our skills through training to stay in tune with modern developments”.



“Airport policing is not patrolling, we need to be acquainted with objects of protection in and around the airport. We don’t want to be novice around the airport.



” I have made request to my Commandant General for vehicle and even ambulance for this airport due to the upsurge in traffic and I’m sure soon we will take delivery of them,” he said.



In her response, Ezike assured the commandant that the training would be organised as requested within the shortest possible time.



She appreciated the Corps for its professionalism in service delivery at the airport.



” We have enjoyed a robust synergy with your men and l hope and believe that with this visit, our relationship will be better than it was,” she said.(NAN)

