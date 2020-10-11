Capacity building: Nasarawa Assembly Speaker lauds Sule for training legislators, others

The Speaker, Nasarawa House of Assembly, Ibrahim Abdullahi, has commended Gov. Abdullahi Sule for the training organised for the lawmakers and management staffers of the House on the conduct of public hearings for enhanced legislative duties and effective service delivery.

Abdullahi gave the commendation on Sunday at the end of the three-day workshop, with the theme: “Conducting Public Hearing as a Critical Tool in Legislative Practice and Procedure”, in Jos.

He said that the workshop, which also had secretaries of the Assembly standing committees as participants, was aimed at building the capacity of the lawmakers and other participants on general knowledge of legislation and improved service delivery.

He said: “I want to thank Gov. Abdullahi Sule for approving the workshop to train us, management staffers and secretaries of the House standing committees.

“This workshop will not only go a long way in enhancing our legislative duties, peace and good governance, it will also ensure effective service delivery.

“I also want to assure the governor of more partnership for the overall development of the state,” he said.

The speaker commended the consultant for doing justice to the theme of the workshop and the participants for the maturity exhibited throughout the period of the training.

He assured the people of the state of more vigorous and robust legislative proceedings.

Abdullahi expressed satisfaction with the entire process, saying that the participants were now better equipped on the conduct of public hearing and other legislative rudiments.

He called on the participants to adopt and apply the skills acquired at the workshop in their legislative activities for improved service delivery, overall development of the state and the country at large.

The speaker re-assured the people of the state of the Assembly’s readiness to pass resolutions and bills that would have direct bearing on their lives. (NAN)