Capacity building key to efficient, effective performance of workforce – OYSG

Oyo state government says capacity building for public and civil servants is key to ensuring efficient and effective performance of any workforce.

The Oyo State Commissioner for Establishment and Trainings, Alhaji Siju Lawal said this on Friday at the opening of a six-month career advancement course for secretariat assistants in the state civil/public service.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the closing of a nine-month basic course in secretariat studies with computer appreciation for 23 participants was also held during the event.

The event was held at the Simeon Adebo Staff Development Centre, State Secretariat, Agodi in Ibadan.

Lawal noted that operational capabilities of ministries and agencies of government depend on efficiency and effectiveness of the workers.

He said the present administration in Oyo state prioritised training and retraining of its workforce so as to get desired results.

According to him, Gov. Seyi Makinde’s approval for the training is a pointer to the fact that Oyo state government appreciate that only a well-trained workforce can best serve the government and the governed.

He added that the training would sharpen the participants and boost their morale in all areas of secretarial and clerical duties, especially to become apt in the deployment of office automation.

“The six-month mandatory career advancement course for secretariat assistants is aimed at training the participants to become effective and efficient secretarial assistants,” he added.

Lawal urged the participants to take the training serious.

He expressed the hope that the participants would have acquired improved technological skills in office automation, better communication and organisational skills, as well as general attitudinal change for better service delivery at the end of the training.

The commissioner also charged the out-going 23 participants of the nine months basic course in secretariat studies with computer appreciation to make use of the knowledge and skills acquired at the centre.

He expressed optimism that the participants had been adequately equipped to become effective and efficient secretaries.

Earlier, the Director of the Simeon Adebo Staff Development Centre, Mrs Stella Okedum, said the in-coming 60 participants on the career advancement course would be taught for six months.

Okedum stated that the trainees, who were from private and public sectors would have remarkable improvement in their service delivery at the end of the training.

“The out-going participants have in the past nine months certainly experienced hands-on training.

“I implore them to continue to put into practice all the salient lessons taught when they return to their various offices for marked improvement in their respective service delivery,” she said. (NAN)