Canoeing, rowing & sailing: Nigeria set for Tokyo 2020 – Sports Minister

Nigeria is set to participate in the sport of Canoeing, Rowing and Sailing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Sunday Dare, the Minister of Sport and Youth Development, made the remarks at the closing of the ‘2021Admiral Porbeni Boat Race’ on Saturday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the boat race was organised by the Nigeria Canoe, Rowing and Sailing Federation at the Jabi Lake in Abuja.

He said the ministry would continue to support federation to organise competitions that would help their athletes to prepare for Tokyo.

“They (athletes) placed us on qualification table to Olympics and some of our elite at sports also won medals at all Africa games.

“They have shown their talent in the competition today and we will work with the Federation to organise more competition,’’ the minister said.

According to him, the ministry is working with the Edo government to organise a successful National Sports Festival. (NSF)

A total of 11 states, clubs and individuals participated in the competition.

NAN reports that the event begins on Thursday and ended on Saturday. (NAN)