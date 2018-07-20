By Abdallah el-Kurebe

The Chairman of the Northern Sanators Forum, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko has donated three hundred, 25kgs bags of rice and N 1million to the families of the seven people from Modachi town, Isa Local Government of Sokoto State, who lost their lives penultimate week, when the canoe they were travelling in capsized in River Bunsuru .

This is contained in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Bashir Rabe Mani and issued to newsmen in Sokoto on Thursday.

All the seven deceased persons, including two women, were said to be travelling to their various farms when the unfortunate incident occurred.

The statement said that, the relief materials and cash were presented to the community on Thursday by a delegation led by Sheikh Bashir Gidan Kanawa .

The delegation was received by the former Commissioner of Water Resources, Alhaji Umar Walin Isa and the representative of the immediate past Chairman of the Council, retired Col. Garba Garba Moyi Alhaji Usman Sada and two other eminent persons from the town.

The Village Head of Modachi town, Alhaji Ajiya Dan Salau, commended Senator Wamakko for the invaluable gesture on behalf of the bereaved families.

He promised to distribute the relief materials and money to the affe families judiciously, even as he prayed God to reward Senator Wamakko abundantly.

It could be recalled that,Senator Wamakko had on 17th July, 2018, personally paid a condolence visit to the community, where he pledged to assist the families of the deceased persons, as well as those who were injured as a result of the unfortunate mishap.