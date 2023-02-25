Candidates laud INEC on process, tasks youths on participation 

By Yusuf Yunus

The House of Representatives candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) election process.

Mr Ademorin Kuye, a candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) and Mr Oluwasaeyi Olowu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), made the commendations in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday after voting at their respective units in Somolu Constituency 1&2

NAN reports that the presidential and National Assembly elections witnessed massive turnout of security personnel.

Kuye, APC sitting member of House of Representatives, said that the election was an improvement from the previous elections.

Kuye, who is also seeking re-election said: “This is one legacy we want to leave in our democratic process, which is free, fair and credible elections.”

He commended the ninth assembly for the passage of the new Electoral Act.

He said that the orderliness and exercise would improve electoral process.

“The exercise started by 8.30 a.m. and it witnessed massive turnout.

Kuye urged Nigerians, particularly, the youth to exercise their civic responsibilities.

Speaking on his achievements, Kuye said that he sponsored nine bills at the floor of the house with 18 motions passed and all successful.

In terms of projects attracted to constituency, he said constructed four schools, 32 boreholes, 10 roads, gave 4,200 free JAMB registration and also gave free tutorial classes for youths within the space of three years.

Collaborating Kuye, Oluwaseyi Oluwo, a PDP candidate for House Representatives, said the election was free and fair, adding that lNEC should be commended.

“I am so happy for today’s election because INEC tried their best possible to deliver on their promises.

“We hope that at the end of today’s exercise, INEC will be able to fulfill their promises,” he said.

Oluwo urged Nigerian youths to show concern in politics, by getting themselves more involved in it.

He said, “Personally, I have always been encouraging our teeming youths on participation”.

Similarly, Kolade Alabi, Chairman, Bariga Local Council Development Area, told NAN correspondent that the turnout was impressive.

According to Alabi, it is obvious that people are coming out to exercise their civic responsibility as a citizen of Nigeria.

“People are voting here in Somolu Constituency 1&2 and it is free, fair and credible election.

He said that lNEC should be commended for this exercise, noting “it is a good thing for Nigeria”.

“The security personnel were organised as there was no break of law and order. (NAN)