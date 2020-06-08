Candidates can print result notification now – JAMB

Share the news













The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), says candidates who participated in the just concluded 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) can now print their result notification slips.

Disclosing this in its weekly bulletin made on Monday in Abuja, JAMB said the results, which had earlier been made available to candidates can now be printed free from the board’s website: www.jamb.gov.ng.

“All a candidate needs to do after visiting the site is to click on QUICK LINKS, then on `E-Facility’ where the candidate would be required to provide his or her registration details and the result notification slip would be displayed for printing.

“The printing of the result notification slip is free as it is different from the original result slip that comes with the candidate’s picture.

“Candidates can print their result notification slip anywhere in the country even from the comfort of their homes once there is internet access.’’

According to the examination body, it has, until now, restricted the printing of result notification slips.

It was made available to candidates only through SMS to avoid anxiety on the part of candidates as well as prevent clustering at cybercafés with the attendant risk of COVID-19 contagion all in a bid to print result notifications.

“This new development, however, is predicated on the gradual easing of the lockdown and resumption of economic activities in most parts of the country.

“The board wishes to advise candidates to be wary of fraudulent elements masquerading as JAMB agents stating that it has not mandated any person or group to do the printing on behalf of the board.

“Candidates are to note also that delegating this responsibility to third parties could result in wilful manipulation of their results.

“Recalls that last year some candidates who abused this privilege by attempting to manipulate their scores were caught and are currently saving various jail terms,’’ JAMB said.

The board further advised candidates to note that any attempt to forge the slip would attract stiff sanctions.

It added that the decentralisation of printing of result notification slips was done mainly to comply with the directives of the NCDC and other relevant agencies on social distancing.

“It is against this background that the board is urging candidates to note that it is incumbent on them to adhere to other precautionary health measures such as wearing of face masks, washing of hands, among others, in order to mitigate the spread of the virus,’’ JAMB added. (NAN)

