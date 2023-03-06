Candidate urges electorate to vote PDP in Kaduna

By Sani Idris

The Kaduna State governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Isa Ashiru, has urged the people of the State to vote the party again in the March 11 election.

The call was made in a statement signed by Reuben Buhari, Deputy Director, Media and Publicity, PDP State Campaign Directorate on Sunday in Kaduna.

Ashiru said the PDP supporters not to be disenchanted by the outcome of the Presidential and National Assembly elections, urging them to rather come out en masse to vote in the Saturday elections.

“Giving up and staying at home might sound tempting but wouldn’t come with any lasting reward for everyone.

“Voting for the PDP next Saturday, irrespective of party differences, would ensure that everyone finishes as a winner.

“If our dream is to have a secure, prosperous Kaduna State, then we owe it to ourselves and our families to resolve to go and vote for the PDP.

“Not voting would ensure that more of our people in Kaduna State get sacked with impunity, or forcefully retired without them getting their benefits,” he said.

According to him, not coming out to vote will only ensure the victimised labour leaders would further be marginalised in the state.

“Not voting might ensure the continuation of school fees increment in Kaduna’s tertiary institutions without regard to the common man.

“Abstaining from voting would continue to see our traditional institutions bastardised without recourse to what the people genuinely desire.

“We would continue to witness more demolitions of houses and shops that the common man is using for sustenance; continue to see the forceful seizure of people’s land and continue to witness the most insecure environment.

“Not going out to vote for the PDP would ensure the continuation of these and many more,” Ashiru said.

The governorship candidate congratulated the people of Kaduna State, saying that they did very well when they voted for the PDP on Feb. 25 and clinched the three senatorial seats in the State, and 10 out of the 16 House of Representative seats.

“With us all strategically closing ranks and putting the result of the past election behind us, we will emerge with enough votes to ensure that no other Government bring any hardship to the residents of the state,” he said.(NAN)