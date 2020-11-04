Cancer treatment could be replicated for COVID-19 – Australian research

Australian researchers have found that beta-blockers with effectiveness for cancer could potentially be used to treat COVID-19.

In a study published recently, researchers from the University of South Australia (UniSA), working with a team in Naples found the evidence in animals.

According to the researchers, the beta-blocker Propranolol can help suppress the spread of cancer in the lung which has an inflammatory profile very similar to COVID-19.

Nirmal Robinson, UniSA’s cancer researcher, said that recent clinical trials have proven Propranolol’s effectiveness in treating cancer and called for clinical trials to investigate the study’s findings.