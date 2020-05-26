Cancelled 150 Abba Kyari memos: At last, Presidency opens up, says it’s fake news

Share the news













The Presidency has finally opened up on the issue of 150 memos of late Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, which have allegedly been canceled by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Responding to the reports Tuesday night, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity,Mallam Garba Shehu said the stories were untrue, just as he dismissed them as fake news.

He further debunked the insinuation that President Buhari ceded power, insisting the president will never cede power to anyone.

Shehu’s statement said, “The attention of the Presidency has been drawn to media reports allegingthat President Muhammadu Buhari has cancelled a number of memos and appointments signed by his former Chief of Staff. Not surprisingly,these reports have quoted unnamed sources.

“There is not a grain of truth in these reports and Nigerians should please ignore the insinuations behind them. President Buhari was duly re-elected by Nigerians in February 2019.

“He has not and will never cede to anyone else, that power and trust given tohim by the Nigerian people.”

