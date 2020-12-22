Canadian Georgette Gagnon, new coordinator of UN humanitarian action in Libya

UN Secretary-General António Guterres, on Monday appointed Canadian Georgette Gagnon as Resident Coordinator of the UN humanitarian action in Libya. A statement issued by the United Nations said “Mrs. Gagnon succeeds Mr Yacoub El Hillo of Sudan, whose term expires on 5 January 2021”, adding that “the Secretary-General expressed to him his gratefulness for his remarkable job of support for the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL)”. Mrs Gagnon has more than 25 years of experience in the management and execution of strategic initiatives in the domains of human rights, humanitarian action, development activities and the management of multidisciplinary teams in the countries in conflict and post-conflict.

The statement indicated that she was recently the operation and technical cooperation director at the UN High commission for human rights which she conducted in 94 offices of the world. From 2010 to 2015, Mrs. Gagnon was Human rights director at the UN assistance mission in Afghanistan (MANUA). She was also director and main advisor on civilian protection, human rights and rule of law at the United-Nations, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), to several governments and non-governmental organizations.

Mrs. Gagnon holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Law at “York University” of Toronto and a Master’s Degree of Human rights at Essex University of the United Kingdom. The UN Secretary General, António Guterres, recently appointed Bulgarian Nickolay Mladenov, UN Special envoy in Libya, and Zimbabwean Raisedon Zenenga as deputy Secretary-General and Coordinator of the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL).

The UN Security Council, during the extension in mid-September of the mandate of the UN Support Mission until 15 September 2021, decided to operate a reorganization of the position of Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General in Libya.

Actually, by virtue of the adopted resolution, the position was divided into two, with a Special Representative in charge of mediation and political negotiations, and a Coordinator with the mission of administration management of the UN Mission working under the aegis of the special envoy. (PANA/NAN)