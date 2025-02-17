Canada: DHQ clarifies figure, says just 3 officers, 21 athletes on team list, only 14 granted Visas

The Defence Headquarters has issued a statement responding to recent allegations regarding the Nigerian Military’s request for visas to attend the Invictus Games in Vancouver, Canada.

By Chimezie Godfrey

In a direct rebuttal, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, Director of Defence Information, addressed claims surrounding the visa process and the subsequent impact on the participation of Nigerian athletes.

“The Nigerian Military received an invitation to participate in the Invictus Games, with a team comprising three officers and 21 athletes, including a team physiotherapist,” General Gusau explained.

“As the only African nation invited to the prestigious event, our team was excited for the opportunity, and the Invictus Games Foundation graciously took care of our accommodation and feeding.”

However, General Gusau revealed that despite their preparations, only 14 members of the team, excluding the leader, captain, and physiotherapist, were granted visas.

“Unfortunately, seven athletes who had the potential to excel were denied visas, and this prevented them from participating in the Games,” he added.

Despite this setback, Nigeria’s team managed to secure gold, silver, and bronze medals, demonstrating exceptional resilience and performance on the global stage. The event, which celebrates the achievements of wounded soldiers, saw the Nigerian team place the nation and Africa on the map of Invictus Games history.

General Gusau also emphasized the significance of the participation of the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa, in providing mental strength to the troops. “The involvement of General Musa would have been a great boost to the morale of our soldiers,” he said. “It is also worth noting that the Chief of Defence Staff has championed several initiatives to improve the welfare of our servicemen and women, including the establishment of the Invictus Foundation Centre, the first of its kind in Africa, which is currently under construction to provide care for wounded personnel.”

The statement concluded with a call to the public to disregard the “malicious allegations” and to support the efforts of the Nigerian Armed Forces in enhancing national security and promoting the welfare of service members. General Gusau underscored the importance of disseminating accurate information at this time, particularly in regard to the care and rehabilitation of those who have been injured in service to the country.