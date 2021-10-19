Canada chapter lauds APC on successful congress in Rivers

The Ontario, Canada chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated the Rivers chapter of the party on the successful of its congress after six years of crises.



This is contained in a statement by Mr Joe Korka-Waadah, the APC Ontario chairman made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.



“After six frustrating years, the successful conduct of the state congress of the APC in Rivers is a reassuring first step to repositioning the party in the state.



“For putting aside all differences to achieve this very important milestone, I say warm congratulations to the leadership of our great party.



“However, while basking in the euphoria of this achievement, we should move swiftly to engage our dear people of Rivers state to join hands with us in rebuilding the state,” he said.



Korka-Waadah said the last six years were challenging to the party adding that lesson had been learnt on the importance of cohesion.



“So, I urge our leaders to build on it by reconnecting with the people and reassure them that APC is the only party that will bring development to their footsteps.



“The task ahead may not be easy but with unity of purpose, disadvantaged young men and women from struggling families will have the chance again to study on scholarships in the best universities.



“So, it is time to redirect focus on human capital development by investing in sustainable projects that guarantee the future for our people socially and economically,” he added.



The Rivers chapter has been in crises since 2015 over the control of the party structure between two factions led by the Minister of Transportation Mr Chibuike Amaechi and Sen. Magnus Abe.

(NAN

