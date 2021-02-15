The National President of CAN, His Eminence, Dr. Sampson Ayokunle has welcomed the call for a Christian President for Nigeria in 2023.

Speaking through the General Secretary of CAN, Barrister Joseph Daramola, when the Executives of the Nigeria Equity Group (NEG) paid a him a courtesy visit in his office at the National Ecumenical Centre in Abuja, he said that the call was timely and justified.

The NEG was led by its National Convener, Dr. Emeka Nwosu and National Secretary, Alhaji Muhammed Mubarak.

His Eminence said that for the country to enjoy enduring peace and harmony, politicians must ensure that political and economic opportunities must be fairly distributed, not just between the North and South, but among the two main religious groups in the country.

The CAN President commended the NEG for championing this initiative and urged all Nigerians who believe in fairness and equity to support the group.

In his address, the National Convener of NEG, Dr. Emeka Nwosu stressed the need for equity, fairness and balance in the distribution of political offices among all the political parties jostling for elective offices in 2023 and beyond. To this extent, he called on the parties to field Christian candidates from the South as their presidential flag bearers since the incumbent who is a Muslim from the North will be completing his term of eight years in 2023.

This, according to NEG will help bring about the much needed harmony, reduce tension and open the political space for healthy competition without anyone feeling marginalized.

The NEG Convener, Dr. Nwosu said that he was confident that across all the parties there are competent Christians who can effectively paddle the ship of State.

He said the group was visiting the CAN President to seek his blessings as they embark on nationwide sensitization campaign.

The CAN President gave his blessings to NEG and prayed for its success.