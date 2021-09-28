CAN urges Southwest governors to protect social, economic, political interests of zone

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the southwest on Tuesday challenged governors in the zone to ensure the protection of its social, economic and political interests.

It said in a communique issued in Ibadan at the end of its third quarter meeting that the governors should pursue the realisation of true federalism to create a more just and equitable federation.

These, the association demanded should be done in a secure and united Nigeria.

The association noted the on-going legal tussle and political debates on the potentially volatile issue of VAT collection either by states or by the Federal Government.

It demanded that political, economic leaders and other stakeholders should handle the issue dispassionately and without recourse to emotion and political manipulation.

“We appreciate the commitment of the political leadership in the Southwest to the enthronement of peace and security in spite of threats and challenges from internal and external purveyors of violence and destabilisation.

“We, therefore, enjoin governors in the zone to continue to do everything within their powers to safeguard the lives and property of the people in their charge,’’ the association stated.

CAN also expressed satisfaction at “the tremendous improvements in social, economic and infrastructural development in Oyo State, following the tradition of pace-setting leadership for which the state is noted’’.

It prayed for God’s guidance for Oyo State’s Gov. Seyi Makinde to do more on his mandate to better the lot of the people of the state.

“We express our gratitude to Gov. Makinde for the warm reception he gave us in the two-day gathering; we pray for greater wisdom for him to steer the ship of the state to higher heights,’’ the communique stated.

The association thanked God for His divine protection and blessings over the Southwest geopolitical zone and the entire federation as manifested in the reduction in kidnappings, banditry and other security challenges.

“We beseech the Throne of Mercy for greater divine interventions in the national affairs of Nigeria,’’ it also stated.

CAN thanked His Lordship, Most Rev. Emmanuel Badejo, the Catholic Bishop of Oyo Diocese for his excellent, well researched and insightful paper, “The Christian DNA: Hope for the Nigerian Situation’’ presented to the meeting.

It commended his prayerful charge to every authentic Christian, in his DNA, to desire and work for Christian unity and also for the transformation of the world.

It commended the peaceful transitions in the leadership of the Women and Youth Wings of Southwest CAN, the WOWICAN and YOWICAN, as shining examples of rancour-free leadership change that is desirable in the political affairs of the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the communique was signed by the Southwest CAN Director of Legal and Public Affairs, Sir Steve Alabi, Rev. Luke Bamigboye, Zonal Secretary and Rev. Fr. Raphael Osegboun CAN Zonal Chairman.

The last quarterly meeting of the association for the year holds in December at Abeokuta. (NAN)

