CAN urges northern governors, FG to tackle insecurity

#TrackNigeria Rev. Yakubu Pam, Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Northern Region, has charged governors of northern states to team up with the Federal Government to tackle security challenges confronting the country.

Pam, in a statement to mark Nigeria’s 59th Independence Day celebration, said that security challenges could only be addressed if there was a synergy between the states and federal governments.

He urged stakeholders to team up so as to end the activities of armed bandits, kidnappers and insurgents that were making life unbearable for Nigerians.

“Considering the abundant human and mineral resources that abound in the northern states, the return of peace to troubled parts of the north would shore up its economic fortunes.

“If peace returns, Internally Generated Revenue would increase and there will be more resources for projects,” the statement made available to newsmen on Monday in Jos, said.

It said that the 2019 independence celebration called for sober reflection by the people and the leaders.

“We must all put heads together to chart a new course that will usher in peace to troubled communities,” the statement said.

Pam declared that Nigerians had every reason to thank God for divinely keeping Nigeria one in spite of massive challenges. (NAN)