CAN urges government to overhaul country’s security system

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Enugu State chapter, has called on government at all level to overhaul the country’s security system to guarantee the protection of lives and properties of the citizens.

The Chairman of the association, Rev. Ositadinma Edeh, made the call on Tuesday on Tuesday in a statement he signed to mark Nigeria at 60.

Edeh said that Nigeria at 60 called for celebration not minding the numerous challenges facing the nation.

He reminded those in authority that the Most High was sovereign over all kingdoms on earth and gave them to anyone he wished, knowing that the positions of authority were given to them by God.

The clergyman urged them to be guided by the biblical injunction in 1 Corinthians 4:2, which says now it is required that those who had been given trust must prove faithful.

Edeh explained that if all in different positions of authority in this country could see themselves from this divine point of view, there would be respect for the rule of law and good governance.

He urged the government of the day to double its efforts in the provision of quality education for Nigerians who desired to be educated.

The CAN boss also called on those in authority to create jobs for the citizens, knowing that would certainly reduce youth restiveness and make them self-reliant.

He said that there should be enabling environment for small and medium enterprises to thrive.

Edeh commended the peace-loving governor of Enugu State and his team, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. for doing his very best to ensure peace and security in the state.

“I wish to call on all Nigerians, especially Christians to continue in prayers for peace and security over the nation.

“I pray that God will comfort those who lost their loved ones in one form of violence or the other and also for the provision of adequate care for those in different internally displaced persons camps in the country,” he added. (NAN)

