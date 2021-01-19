CAN supports Oyo state govt’s threat to shut churches flouting COVID-19 protocol

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Oyo State chapter, says it is in support of the state government’s decision to close down any church that flouts the COVID-19 prevention protocols.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Oyo State government had in December, 2020, before the Christian cross over service, threatened to shut churches that don’t maintain COVID-19 protocol.

Apostle Joshua Akinyemiju, the CAN Chairman in the state, told the News Agency of Nigeria NAN in Ibadan on Tuesday that church leaders must continue to advise their congregation to comply with government directives.

“The stand of government is that any church that defaults will be closed down, and that’s where we are.

“The guidelines are clear, simple and we expect that by now everyone should be used to wearing face masks, washing hands, maintaining social distancing among other measures.

“Christians should ensure they remain alive at all costs, our God is a God of the living and He gave us life free of charge; so if out of disobedience the life is lost, there will be consequence.

“Church leaders should continue to admonish their members on the need to appreciate God’s love for giving us life by being obedient,” he said.

The CAN chairman also urged the government to increase the number of COVID-19 tests conducted as much as possible.

He added that there should be statistics of how many people are tested daily and how many found positive, to help to keep people on their toes all the time.

Akinyemiju appealed to the government to assist CAN with necessary logistics to facilitate the job of its Compliance Monitoring Committee.

“The fear of the second wave of COVID-19 is the beginning of wisdom, the rate of infection across the country is very alarming.

“The situation is almost beyond what isolation centres can handle, everyone needs to do everything necessary to stay away from getting infected,” he said.

According to him, Oyo CAN is constantly in touch with church leaders to ensure they keep sensitising their members on the increased rate of infection and the need to stay safe.

“Highest standard of personal discipline is expected of any child of God and that’s what it takes to obey the COVID-19 protocol.

“Oyo CAN has a Compliance Monitoring Committee to ensure that churches adhere to stipulated guidelines for safety.

“We should always remember that face mask is better than ventilator.

“We shouldn’t disappoint our Creator by engaging in things that will cut our lives short. May God Almighty wipe out this noisome pestilence for us and heal our land in Jesus name,” he prayed. (NAN)