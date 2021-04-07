CAN seeks support for new Acting I-G of Police

April 7, 2021 Favour Lashem Defence, News, Project, Security 0



The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna Chapter, has called for support of Nigerians for the newly appointed Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Usman Baba.

The Chairman of CAN, Rev. Joseph Hayab, who made the appeal in a statement on Wednesday in Kaduna, also commended the appointment.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday approved the appointment of Baba as the new 1-G of police.

“l call on Nigerians to cooperate with the new I-G so that, , we could attain the peace we once enjoyed in the land,” he said.

Hayab said the ahead of the new I-G calls for support of Nigerians, irrespective of any differences to enable him the security in the country.

The chairman said that the association can testify to his virtue of honesty of purpose in ensuring a peaceful society.

He said that his appointment came at a time Nigerians a man who has the vision and road map to bring an end to the security in the country.

“Given the before him, he needs our sincere advice, suggestions and prayers useful directions for a society devoid of any form of criminality.

“Let all give him all the support, with the advice that for the police under his leadership to succeed,” he said. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,