CAN says Tinubu on right track, calls for perseverance

By Ismail Abdulaziz

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) says the administration of President Bola Tinubu has taken the right steps towards repositioning the country.

Archbishop Daniel Okoh, President of CAN, made this known while speaking with State House Correspondents after a meeting with Tinubu on Monday in Abuja.

He said that the visit was to congratulate the President for the electoral victory in the 2023 election and to pledge their support for the administration.

Okoh said that Tinubu has shown that he is sensitive to the feelings of Nigerians, adding that Nigerians should be more patient with his various reforms.

“Sincerely, what we found out is that the President is actually sensitive to all these challenges that we have. He’s aware, and we see him making very positive steps, even from the beginning of his administration. ⁣

“He has come with a great sense of inclusiveness. And Nigerians are having a sense of belonging as Nigerians and in this government. And I tell you that his pronouncements so far, and his body language has increased the confidence of Nigerians in Nigeria.

“And we believe that, given the chance, he will do a lot more. And we are praying that the Lord will strenghten his hands to be able to do more and turn around the fortunes of this country,” he said.⁣

The CAN President called on Nigerians to continue to persevere with the current challenges, saying, “this is just the beginning of this administration, and Nigeria is big and what we face now started not just today”.

He said that these challenges would take awhile to rectify, stressing that the President was already taking steps to reverse the ugly trend.

“So, we ask Nigerians who are watching and those people who seem to have lost hope, to not lose hope, but to have patience and persevere. Though it is night, we know that a new dawn is just in the horizon.”

He urged the President to continue with the path he has chosen to steer the ship of leadership through inclusiveness and openness.

Okoh said the president has pledged to continue dialogue and engage with all stakeholders to make Nigeria great again in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the administration.

“So, we believe that now we have a listening president. And we urge him to continue on that path. And to continue to always look out for those who mean well for this nation, and put them into good use.” (NAN)

