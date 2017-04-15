The lingering internal crises in the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) which started during the leadership transition of the Association last year June has been put off after serious intervention by the current CAN leadership, top religious leaders and well meaning Nigerians.

It will be recalled that the election process that led to the emergence of the present President of CAN Rev.Dr Supo Samson Ayokunle was full of challenges which led to one of the aggrieved aspirant Rev. Dr Jeremiah Gado; ECWA President and an aspirant to initiate a law suit in the Federal Capital Territory(FCT) High Court against the then CAN leadership under Pastor Ayo Oritsajafor.

The matter which has been in court since June 2016 had generated interest from Christian groups, governments and well meaning Nigerians.

After rigorous battle in court, the parties, after several interventions saw the need for an amicable resolution of the issues.

The parties have resolved and prepared an agreed terms built on the need for the unity of the church. The agreement had been filed in the FCT High Court Kubwa the assigned Court as consent judgment which finally put the matter to rest on 11th April, 2017.

The CAN chairman for the North Central, Rev Dr Israel Akanji, who played prominent roles in the peaceful resolution confirmed the amicable settlement.

“We thank God for the peaceful settlement of the matter out of court. We are the people of God and being the light of the world and the salt of the earth, it is our responsibilities to reconcile the world back to God. So, it will not speak well of us if we are engaging the court to settle any internal disagreement,” Akanji who represented the CAN President at the court said.

In a statement issued by the Director, Legal and Public Affiars of the organisation said with the new development, CAN is now “better positioned to” speak for all Christians in the country.

“The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) appreciates sincerely the individuals, Christians organisations and all those who created time to ensure that genuine reconciliation is attained.

With this reconciliation and many other efforts ongoing at different levels of the Association to ensure oneness in Christ, CAN is better positioned to provide a stronger voice for the Christians and ensure the development of our nation; Nigeria.”