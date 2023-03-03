CAN refutes calling Gov. Yahya religious bigot

By Hajara Leman

Rev. Fr. Joseph Shinga, Chairman Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Gombe State Chapter, has dismissed a letter trending on social media that Christians in Gombe would not vote for incumbent APC Gov. Alhaji Inuwa Yahaya in the March 11 Governorship Election.

Shinga stated this while addressing news men in Gombe on Friday.

The Chairman said the content of the letter was capable of causing mistrust and acrimony among Christian and Muslim faithful.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there is a trending video clip on social media claiming that it was written by CAN Gombe.

The clip describes the governor is a religious bigot with unfair policies affecting the Christian faithful in the state.

“ We the Christian community in Gombe dissociate ourselves from the letter; CAN is not involved in partisan politics because our members are spread across all the political parties.

“ We call on those spreading fake news to desist from it because it is capable of causing chaos among the Christian and Muslim faith

“ Whosoever that is having an issue with the hovernor, should follow the appropriate channel and make it known to us, we know how to contact the governor on any issue,” he said.

He said the letter which also claimed the endorsement of the candidate of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) Alhaji Khamisu Mailantarki by CAN ahead of March 11, was fake.

He said the Christian community was ready to support anyone who emerged as winner of the election.

” As Christians, we respect constituted authority,” he said.

“CAN as an association, only encourages members to actively participate in electoral processes to vote for the candidate of their choice, “ he said. (NAN)