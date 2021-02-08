CAN President to end tenure as Nigerian Baptist Convention President June 1

President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Nigerian Baptist Convention (NBC) President, Dr Samson Ayokunle, says he is leaving office on June 1, 2021, with a huge sense of satisfaction and happiness.

Ayokunle stated this in his message at the Newlife Baptist Church (NLBC), Biogbolo-Epie, Yenagoa, during his farewell visit to some churches in the Bayelsa Baptist Conference on Sunday.

He was in the state to attend the funeral of the President, Bayelsa Baptist Conference, Dr Humphrey Edoghotu, whose remains were interred at the weekend in his village, Amuruto, in the Abua/Odual Local Government Area of Rivers.

Ayokunle, who was received by the presiding pastor of NLBC, Mrs Fiberesima Ominisolibia, was accompanied by the NBC Director of Ecumenism, Rev. Dr Testimony Onifade.

He was also accompanied by the Chairman of Bayelsa Baptist Conference, Rev. Anthony Dede, and the conference’s Deacons Fellowship chairman-designate, Philip Slaboh, among others.

The clergyman said he was bowing out of office a fulfilled man after 10 years in the saddle, stressing that he had carried out all his tasks as directed by God.

Ayokunle said he would formally hand over the baton of leadership to his successor on June 1, 2021, after the forthcoming national convention in April at the 37,000-capacity Baptist International Conference Centre along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

He commiserated with the Bayelsa conference over the sad death of Edoghotu and prayed God to give the conference the fortitude to bear the loss and provide a new leader for it.

Ayokunle said, “Let me inform you that this is like a farewell visit to your church because in a few month’s time, I will leave as President of the Nigerian Baptist Convention.

“That is the beauty of Baptist work. No leader stays there forever. We want fresh ideas all the time. By the grace of God, I’m leaving office a fulfilled man because all what God has called me to do, I have been able to do.”

He enumerated the numerous achievements of the NBC across the country under his leadership and expressed gratitude to all Baptists for their support and cooperation. (NAN)