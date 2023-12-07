CAN president commiserates with victims of Kaduna air strike

The President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh, has condoled with the survivors and families of victims of the Nigerian Army air strike that killed innocent citizens in Kaduna state in error.

In a statement on Thursday, Okoh said that the event, which resulted in a significant number of casualties, was unfortunate.

He said that the thoughts and prayers of CAN were with the affected families during this difficult time.

“On behalf of the national leadership of the CAN, I express our deep condolences to the victims and the Kaduna State Government following the tragic incident of bombing the Tudun Biri community, Igabi Local Government Area of the State.

“We stand with the affected victims and their families during this challenging time, and we pray for healing and comfort,” he said.

The archbishop said that CAN recognised that the Nigerian Armed Forces had been continuously combating terrorism within the nation.

He said that the association commended the Armed Forces for their unwavering commitment to the fight against terrorist in Nigeria.

“However, it is crucial that restraint is exercised, particularly when intelligence reports are not definitive.

“We appeal to the Armed Forces to prioritise the safety of civilians and ensure that proper precautions and measures are in place to avoid similar incidents in the future.

“In order to prevent a repeat of such unfortunate incidents, it is essential that they be equipped with more accurate surveillance technology and intelligent devices.

“These advancements will enhance their ability to differentiate between terrorist threats and innocent civilians, thereby minimising collateral damage,” he said.

Okoh reiterated CAN’s unyielding support for the Federal Government in the ongoing war against terrorism and insurgency in Nigeria.

He said that it was imperative that the efforts extend beyond the affected regions to address emerging cases of terrorist activities and criminality in other parts of the country.

He said that CAN believed in the constitutional responsibility of the government to ensure the security and welfare of the Nigerian citizenry.

He urged the government to prioritise the safety of its people and take necessary actions to curb terrorism nationwide.

Okoh appealed to all interest groups, political or religious, to refrain from capitalising on the tragic incident for personal gains.

The cleric said that the focus should remain to support affected communities and working together to prevent future occurrences.

He said that CAN remained committed to fostering unity, peace, and the overall wellbeing of the Nigerian people. (NAN)

By EricJames Ochigbo

