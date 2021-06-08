The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Ebonyi on Tuesday condemned the abduction of children in Enyigba community in Abakaliki Local Government Area over a land dispute.

The community and the Enyibichiri community in Ikwo Local Government Area had been engaged in a prolonged land dispute in spite of a permanent demarcation of the land by the Ebonyi government.

Ebonyi’s Gov. David Umahi on Monday urged abductors of the children to release them within seven days with a promise of amnesty.

CAN chairman in Ebonyi, Rev. Fr. Abraham Nwali, said on Tuesday in Abakaliki that the association was in support of the state government’s seven-day ultimatum to the abductors.

He made the declaration in a communiqué issued at the end of a meeting CAN had with the two communities.

Nwali, who explained that the meeting was aimed at resolving intending conflict between the Izzi and Ikwo clans, noted that the two communities had confirmed to CAN that there was no war between them.

“We condemn the abduction of the children from Enyigba community because of a land dispute.

“CAN joins governor to urge the abductors to release the children in the interest of peace.

“CAN in conjunction with the state government is asking all residents of Ebonyi to go about their normal businesses.

“We also urge the youths to steer clear of causing trouble and the two communities, Enyigba and Enyibichiri to be law-abiding,’’ he said.

Also reacting to the development, Mr Sylvester Ogbaga, representing Abakaliki/Izzi Federal Constituency, commended the step taken by CAN in resolving conflicts in Ebonyi communities.

Ogbaga also expressed worry over the abduction of children in Enyigba community and urged those involved to release them.

“There is no gain or reason for brothers to fight. Some miscreants have abducted our children; what is the gain? My advice to the abductors is to release the children,’’ he stressed. (NAN)

