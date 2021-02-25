CAN harps on peaceful coexistence among ethnic groups in Nasarawa

Bishop Joseph Masin, Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Nasarawa State Chapter has called for tolerance and peaceful coexistence among ethnic groups in the state.

Masin made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lafia.

He said that the only way to achieve a lasting peace and live together in the country was to learn to love, tolerate and understand one another.

Masin who is also the Founder and General overseer of the Word of God Worldwide Gospel City, described Nigeria as God`s own country.