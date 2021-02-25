CAN harps on peaceful coexistence among ethnic groups in Nasarawa

Bishop Joseph Masin, Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Nasarawa State Chapter has called for tolerance and peaceful coexistence among ethnic groups in the state.
Masin made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lafia.
He said that the only way to achieve a lasting peace and live together in the country was to learn to love, tolerate and understand one another.
Masin who is also the Founder and General overseer of the Word of God Worldwide Gospel City, described Nigeria as God`s own country.
The chairman said the state and the country generally needed consistent prayer, which he said was a key to unlock solutions to overcome the numerous challenges bedeviling them.
The cleric commended Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State for his peace building efforts.
“Sule is a man of wisdom and understanding, he has done so well in the area of peace building, he is armed with knowledge and wisdom to carry everybody along,” he said.
He appealed to the people to assist government by identifying bad eggs in their midst as well as giving useful information to the security agencies.
Masin, while condemning incessant killings and kidnappings by bandits in the country, noted that there was no justification whatever for them.
He urged the criminal elements to repent and surrender their arms to the security agencies.
“The issue of Kidnapping and banditry should not be trivialised with religion and ethnic coloration. We should rather focus on what can unite us and bring lasting peace to the country,” he said. (NAN)