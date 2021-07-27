CAN gets new officials in Nasarawa State

The Nasarawa State Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Tuesday elected new officials that would pilot its affairs in the next five years.

Announcing the result of the election on Tuesday in Lafia, Timothy Nasson, Chairman of the electoral committee, said Dr Sunday Emma polled 95 votes to defeat Samson Jugga with 36 votes.

The Chairman announced that based on CAN constitution, Jugga who got the less vote automatically became the Vice Chairman of the association.

The electoral Chairman also announced other elected officials to include: Alfred Azige as Secretary; Femi Momo, Assistant Secretary and Samson Osuo, Treasurer.

In his acceptance speech on behalf of other officials, the Chairman-elect expressed gratitude to the delegates and the entire Christians for the confidence reposed in them.

He promised not to disappoint the association adding that he would operate an open door policy where all Christians in the state, irrespective of their domination, would be carried along.

Emma promised to work with leaders of other religions in the state to ensure sustainable peace and unity in the interest of the development of the state.

He, therefore, expressed gratitude to the state government for not interfering in the CAN election unlike the experience in the past.(NAN)

