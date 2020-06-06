CAN gets new exco in Plateau

Share the news













The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Plateau Chapter, has elected new officials who would steer its affairs for the next three years.

The election held on Saturday in Jos, had Rev. Fr. Polycarp Lubo of the Catholic Archdiocese of Jos emerged as Chairman.

Lubo, who took over from Rev. Dr. Soja Bewarang, had served as the State Secretary of the association in the state.

In a keenly contested election Lubo scored 43 votes to defeat his opponent, Rev Dr Steven Dangana of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) who secured 36 votes.

Other officials elected are Bishop Stanley Fube, Secretary, Senior Apostle Maximian Ewurum, Assistant Secretary, and Rev Dr Laje of Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) emerged Treasurer.

Speaking to Journalists shortly after taking oath of office, Lubo, the newly elected chairman, promised to stand for the course of Christians in the state.

He added that one of his cardinal agenda would be to unite all Christians in the state.

“I am praying to God to give me the wisdom and strength to stand for the right of Christians.

“We shall work hard to unite all Christians irrespectives of our denominations in Plateau,” he said.

The election was conducted by Rev. Dr Israel Akanji, the Chairman of CAN in the North Central Zone. (NAN)

