CAN fecilitates with Gowon at 87

The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) rejoices with Yakubu Gown on his 87th Birthday.



Mr Daramola Bade CAN’s General Secretary signed made this known in a statement to newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja.



“God has been so gracious to you sir since your days in the military, especially when the mantle of leadership of this nation fell upon you as a youngstar.”



CAN said Gowon did not disappoint God, the military and the populace in spite of the three years of civil war.



” Nigeria enjoyed the best of the economy under your administration. Your efforts in keeping Nigeria one and sustaining it can never be forgotten in a hurry.



“Your reconciliatory prowess after the civil war that brought out the popular saying of NO VICTOR NO VANGUISHED brought a sweeten balm to the polity.



” Your love for our fatherland has not diminished as it is being manifested in the NIGERIA PRAYS.



“Which has become a catalyst for our unity and peace, in spite all the threats occasioned by the menace of terrorists, bandits and criminal herdsmen to our survival as a nation,” they said.



It said it was not a mere coincidence that Gowon shared the same birthday with Her Royal Majesty, the Queen of England, whose love for her people too could be compared with his.



CAN prayed that God should continually renew his strength, and grant him long life in good health, sound mind and all round prosperity in Jesus Name.



It urged every nigerian to go on with “one Nigeria” as Gowon leds prayers for.(NAN)

