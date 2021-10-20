CAN fecilitates with Gowon at 87

The leadership of the Christian of Nigeria (CAN) rejoices Yakubu Gown on his  87th Birthday.


Mr Daramola Bade CAN’s General Secretary signed made this known in a statement to newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja.


“God has been so gracious to you sir since days in the military, especially when the mantle of leadership of this nation fell upon you as a youngstar.”


CAN said Gowon did not disappoint God, the military and the populace in spite of the three years of war.


” Nigeria enjoyed the best of the economy under administration. efforts in keeping Nigeria one and sustaining it can never be forgotten in a hurry.


 “ reconciliatory prowess after the war that brought out the popular saying of NO VICTOR NO VANGUISHED brought a sweeten balm to the polity.


love for fatherland has not diminished as it is being manifested in the NIGERIA PRAYS.


“Which has become a catalyst for unity and peace, in spite all the threats occasioned by the menace of terrorists, bandits and herdsmen to survival as a nation,” they said.


It said it was not a mere coincidence that Gowon shared the same birthday Her Royal Majesty, the Queen of England, whose love for her people too could be compared his.


CAN prayed that God continually renew his  strength, and grant him long life in good health, sound and all round prosperity in Jesus Name.


It urged every nigerian to go on with “one Nigeria” as Gowon leds for.(NAN)

