CAN expresses sadness over killing of peaceful protesters, urges peace

“’Whoever ordered the shooting of unarmed citizens on legitimate protest in a democracy for whatever reason has crossed the red line and has caused more pains for this nation and m any parents of these young and promising Nigerians, who would have been Nigeria’s future glory.

“’In very strong terms, CAN condemns the dastardly and callous act. It is a minus for our democracy and a scar to be remembered for ever.

“On the other hand, we appeal to all Nigerians that the arson, wanton destruction of property and infrastructure that have followed the killings, though one understands that they came out of the provocative killing, should stop.

“It would further inflict pains on fellow Nigerians who are either working in those facilities or deprive them the benefits which those facilities are providing on daily basis,” he said.