CAN elects new executive for South East

The Christian Association of Nigeria, (CAN) Southeast zone has elected Very Rev Fr. Abraham Nwali as its Chairman. Nwali, who is from the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria, (CSN) bloc and former CAN Chairman in Ebonyi, was elected unopposed.Announcing the winners of the election held in Enugu on Friday, the National Presidential of CAN, Bishop Samson Ayokunle described the election as peaceful and conducted without hitches.

Ayokunle, represented by the Lagos State Chairman, Bishop Stephen Adegbite commended the level of maturity and decorum displaced by the members urging the new executive to carry everybody along.In his remark, NWALI said he hoped to take proactive measures to champion unity amongst Christians in the southeast and the entire country.

He said that CAN in the Southeast would be willing to offer advice to anybody that approach it, while calling on the leadership in the zone to convoke a peace dialogue to address instability in the area.Other elected executives are the Rev Stan Nwokolo as Vice Chairman, Venerable Jonathan Agbo emerged the Secretary- Rev. Joseph Nwaigbo, Treasurer. (NAN)