CAN donates items to victims of attack in Plateau

The Plateau Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has donated foodstuffs and other relief materials to victims of attacks in Miango chiefdom of Bassa Local Government Area of the statePresenting the items on Thursday in Miango, Rev. Fr. Polycarp Lubo, chairman of the association said the gesture aimed at cushioning the hardship being faced by the victimsThe News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)reports that some villages in Miango were recently attacked where scores were killed and many others injured.

The attackers also razed down many houses and destroyed crops on farmlands in 39 communities of the chiefdom.Lubo said that the items donated might not replace what the people had lost, but the gesture was to identify with the victimsThe chairman added that the gesture would also bring succour to the affected personsThe chairman said that items were parts of support from various blocs of the association in the state.“We are here as CAN, the body of Christ on the Plateau to visit, commiserate and pray with the people of Miango over the recent happenings.“

We have also come to support them with the some few items in order to cushion the hardship they are currently passing through.“

We are here to show the people that they are not alone; they are not going through this difficult time alone“We are deeply concern with the spate of killings and wanton destruction of properties in this chiefdom, so, our visit is to also encourage the people to have faith in God,” he said.Lubo advised the people against taking laws into their hands and urged them to be vigilant at all times.

He further counselled the people to forgive and forget the events of the past, adding that reprisals are not the way to peace.Receiving the items, Nggwe Rigwe, Rev. Ronku Aku, thanked CAN for the gesture.Represented by Daniel Chegah, the District Head of Kwall, Aku said that the visit and donation would go a long way in giving the victims a sense of belonging.He promised that the items would be judiciously distributed among the affected persons.NAN reports that some of the items donated include; bags of maize, rice, potatoes, bales of second hand clothes, cartons of noodles, seasoning, bathing and washing soaps, detergent, among others. (NAN)

