CAN directs churches to support govt in containing Coronavirus

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Kaduna State has called on church leaders in the state to support government efforts to contain the Coronavirus pandemic.Rev. John Hayab, CAN Chairman in the state, made the call in a statement issued on Thursday in Kaduna.

“The church, as a school of faith, which is known for having large gatherings for church services, weddings, burials, prayer meetings, crusades and revival services must endeavour to join forces with government and health workers to stop the spread of this virus.“Our role must not just be to pray but we must be seen taking concrete steps for the well being of our flocks and the country at large.

“CAN Kaduna state, therefore, wishes to appeal to all Pastors and Church leaders to read through official guidelines and information about the virus, then tell their members.”He also cautioned against relying on social media platforms for information on the pandemic, as many of such platforms contain unverified and misleading information.“Hence, let us make use of information available from the Ministry of Health and other recognized government agencies.

“CAN believes in the efficacy of prayers, but wishes to state that Christians should make use of the pulpit to say only what is medically correct.“It will not be proper for a pastor to tell his members to come for prayers and special anointing only without doing what is needful such as the washing of hands regularly, keeping required distance to avoid contacts that may lead to being infected by the virus.

“We can also help to reduce the spread of the virus by suspending our large gathering activities for the meantime.”He advised pastors to use unit leaders and cell groups’ prayer teams to enlighten church members about the virus.“By so doing we could reach out to more members without being in large gatherings.”“All churches should provide hand sanitizers at the entrance of the church so that those coming for service will apply before going into the church.

“CAN will be happy to have health workers to come to Church premises with genuine equipment to test worshippers.“If possible, let us minimise handshakes and hugs to help fight the spread of the virus,” Hayab said.The CAN chairman said the association will work with government and health agencies to educate and mobilize the public in fighting the virus, using right information and proper guidance.

“CAN is calling on our President not to allow anyone to play politics with this serious challenge.“The Federal Government should assemble qualified experts to develop simple messages for transmission and distribution at places of worship, motor parks, airports, schools and in every gathering,” he said. (NAN)