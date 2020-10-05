CAN decries drug addiction rate among Southern Kaduna youth

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna State Chapter, has decried the rise in drug abuse and addiction among youths in the state. The State CAN Chairman, Rev. John Hayab, said on Monday during a victory praise and worship march in Kafanchan, Jema’a Local Government Area, that the menace of drug abuse was fast eating deep into the fabric of the society. Hayab said that swift and decisive action must be taken to arrest the ugly trend. “CAN in Kaduna State is saying no to drug addiction and that’s why we came to Kafanchan. “We are speaking to pastors, women and youths if there’s anything they can do for us to overcome this because if you are in your senses when an enemy strikes, you will know how to react.

“But when you are drunk and out of your mind, an enemy can even destroy you and you can do nothing ; you will not be useful to the society neither can you help yourself,” he added. According to him, people who take drugs in order to summon courage to fight their enemies often turn on their families and friends when such enemies are long gone. “We must preach against drugs in our churches, in our community meetings and everywhere. “ That is why I am challenging all pastors today; If you don’t speak against drugs, the problem will only get worse. “If one gets angry and take drugs before fighting; once there is no enemy, the next thing the addicted person does is to turn against his family and friends,” he noted He said CAN is looking towards discouraging women from selling local alcoholic drink known as Burkutu, by training them on financial literacy and giving them seed capital to start viable small businesses.

“Even the sales of alcohol we want to stop it, but we cannot just stop it without giving the sellers alternatives. “So we are willing to help women who sell local drinks to stop it and give them an alternative business and little capital to start the business. “We want to see a better community. A community of peace, prosperity and good health because drug addiction disrupt these things entirely and that is why we want to fight it,” he added. He appealed to government at all levels to support agencies working to rehabilitate drug addicts.

“If there is anything we need to do now is to work together. Government must support agencies working to help rehabilitate drug addicts,” Hayab said. The CAN Chairman said the victory march was organized to give thanks to God for preserving the lives of the people of Southern Kaduna. He also expressed appreciation to God for the relative peace being enjoyed in the region following months of attacks. The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the highlight of the event was the rendition of praise and worship songs and prayers for Southern Kaduna as well as a victory March. (NAN)