CAN, C&S leaders celebrate Rev. Esther Ajayi at 60



The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Lagos State Chapter, Bishop Stephen Adegbite, has showered encomium on Founder of the Love of Christ Generation Church, Cherubim and Seraphim, Lagos, Reverend Mother Esther Abimbola Ajayi, on her 60th birthday.

The birthday of the amiable Founder of the Love of Christ Generation Church was celebrated on April 2, 2023.

Amidst pomp and prayers, the celebrant, fondly called Iya Adura, was hailed for her faith in and love for God and decades of faithful service, which had positively impacted lives around the world.

“You are a blessing not only to our generation but to coming generations,” Bishop Adegbite said.

“Diamond is forever, and Gold is for life.

“The community of believers in Lagos and Nigeria are proud of you as one of our patroness and grand patrons.

“May God continue to make your faith stronger, and may He grant all your heart desires as you continue to grow in mind and spirit.”

The Supreme Head (Olori), Cherubim & Seraphim Unification Church of Nigeria, His Most Eminence Prophet (Dr) Solomon Alao, described Rev Ajayi as “the Esther of our time,” a mother, an astute teacher, an excellent coach and exceptional role model.

The husband of the celebrant, Rev. (Dr) Ademuyiwa Ajayi, descried her as “a humble and devoted wife and a dedicated mother.”

Ola Ajayi, daughter of the celebrant, also led her siblings to present a gift to their mother.

Departments of the church, including Welfare, Ushering, Bus Coordinator, Medical, Media, Choir, Youths, Good Women and Able Men, all celebrated her.

The Army of Salvation held a special parade for her as the Children’s Department had a recital and poetry presentation by Mofifunoluwa Atilola.

In her words: “Iya Adura is mother like no other, a virtuous woman, a walking Bible, a woman of valour causing a change through the power of the Holy Ghost, effortlessly leading hundreds of thousands of souls to Christ and constantly feeding them with the Bread of Life.”

Atilola rounded her poetry this way: “Happy 60th Birthday to Our Swaggerlicious Reverend Mother Abimbola Esther Ajayi.”

Before the special rendition by the Amazing, Angelic choir of the church, Sister Bukola Kolawole went on her knees to thank Iya Adura for being a wonderful mother to all and prayed she would live to be 150 years old.

Love of Christ Generation Church members from London and Igbaye were also present at the celebration.

The Igbaye church was led by the Onigbaye of Igbayeland, Oba Okunlola-Oni, and his wife.

The 60th birthday event, which coincided with the Esther celebration of the church, was also attended by the wife of the former Governor of Imo State, Nkechi Okorocha, eminent church leaders such as His Eminence Dr. Prophet. M. I. Ebahor of the Eternal Sacred Order of Cherubim and Seraphim Church and several traditional rulers, as well as some notable gospel artistes who thrilled worshippers during and after the service.

Responding, Iya Adura prayed for the wellbeing of the believers.

Ajayi said: “May the Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make His face shine upon you and be gracious to you; the Lord lift up His countenance upon you and give you peace.”

She ended by saying to the congregation: “I am still in love with you.”

After the service, worshipers were seated outside the church auditorium for the lavish entertainment that was provided for them by the church, while some artistes also entertained them as they ate and drank to their satisfaction.