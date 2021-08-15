CAN condemns Jos killings, urges arrest of perpetrators

August 15, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project, Security 0



The Christian Association Nigeria (CAN) Plateau chapter, has condemned killing commuters at Rukuba road,  in Jos North Government Area the state.


In a statement on Sunday in Jos, CAN in the state,  Rev. Fr. Polycarp Lubo,  urged agencies to fish out the perpetrators.


The News Agency Nigeria (NAN) recalls that criminals  on Saturday,  attacked a convoy buses conveying commuters, killed 22 persons and injured scores.


Lubo  also condemned ongoing in Bassa, Riyom, Jos South and Barkin Ladi government areas.


“We wish to express deep pain over the recent attacks in Riyom, Jos North, Barakin Ladi and Bassa, leading to loss of lives and property.


“The leadership of CAN  totally condemns these attacks and pleads with agents to ensure normalcy is restored.


“Every human life is precious and the unlawful killing of any human being,  regardless of their identity and affiliation,  is .


” We with the families of those who lost their loved ones,  as well as those who have displaced or suffered harm of any kind.


“We urge  agencies to swiftly arrest all those involved,  to bring an end to  the needless ,” he said.


Lubo said the association  would continue to work toward ensuring peaceful coexistence in the state. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,