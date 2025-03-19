CAN commends Tinubu on varsity appointments

The Northern chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has praised President Bola Tinubu for constituting the Governing Council of the Federal University of Applied Sciences,

By Mohammed Tijjani



The Northern chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has praised President Bola Tinubu for constituting the Governing Council of the Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia.

This is contained in a statement issued by its Chairman, Rev. John Hayab, on Tuesday in Kaduna, describing the move as a bold step for Nigerian education.

Hayab also welcomed the appointments, especially that of Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah as Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, and Prof. Qurix Barnabas as Vice-Chancellor of the new university.

He described their appointments as proof of President Tinubu’s dedication to education and national progress, highlighting his resolve to ensure quality leadership for Nigeria’s future.

The cleric also congratulated other principal officers, including Registrar Sanusi Gambo Adamu, Bursar Ibrahim Dalhat, and Librarian Prof. Daniel Abubakar, urging them to deploy their vast experience.

He expressed faith in Bishop Kukah and Prof. Qurix, noting their strong backgrounds in leadership and academia would position the university as a centre of research excellence.

Hayab urged the new team to offer visionary leadership and establish a firm foundation, essential for the university to attain academic distinction and drive scientific innovation.

He noted that the Federal University of Applied Sciences, formerly Nok University, was renamed following its takeover by the Federal Government.

He said the institution plans to admit its first cohort of students in September 2025, marking a significant step in its development. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)