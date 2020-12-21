CAN Chairman urges Christian faithful to touch lives during Christmas

Christian faithful in the country have been admonished to use the occasion of the Christmas celebration to touch the lives of the needy in society.

The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Enugu State Chapter, Rev. Ositadinma Edeh, gave the advice on Monday in his Christmas message in Enugu.

Edeh stated that it was necessary to reach out to the less privileged to enable them to share in the joy of the season.

He stated that touching lives and putting smiles on the faces of the under-privilege in society was the main essence of the season.

He regretted that the current economic challenges in the country had made it difficult for many Nigerians to fend for themselves.

“All I want is for Christians to be their brothers’ keeper.

“Let nobody eat without remembering that his brother or sister or even close-door neighbour may not have eaten and the children are crying for food.

“I also urge well-to-do Nigerians to remember the down trodden and less privileged, who are more in population,” he said.

Edeh, who is also the Chairman, Enugu State Christian Pilgrims’ Board, stated that Christmas season brings God’s sacrificial love for humanity to the fore.

He urged political leaders to imbibe the spirit of sacrifice and initiate programmes that would take Nigerians out of poverty, hunger and unemployment.

“In this Christmas season, I urge everyone, especially the political class, to be Christ-like and humble.

“They should create job opportunities to address youths restiveness and improve on infrastructures in order to enhance the living standard of the citizenry,” he further stated.

Edeh urged politicians not to politicise the current security challenges in the country but contribute in finding practical solutions to the menace. (NAN)