CAN calls on youths in Plateau to be peaceful

by Blessing Odega

The Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Plateau chapter, Mr Polycarp Lubo, has advised youths in the state to remain peaceful always for the development of the state.

Lubo gave this advice on Wednesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), saying that the electoral process was very peaceful and called on the youths to remain calm .

He commended the youths for showing great enthusiasm towards the process and for coming out en masse to vote.

He said that the use of Bimodal Vote Accreditation System (BVAS) was successful except for the transmission of results that was not done.

He, however, said that there was a paradigm shift in the electoral process as it was well contested.

Lubo called on displeased persons to follow the rule of law by going to court and not to take the law into their hands.(NAN)