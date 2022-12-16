CAN calls on clerics to eschew rivalry to move Nigeria forward

By Ehigimetor Igbaugba

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on churches and clerics to eschew rivalries and come together for the growth and development of the country.

Bishop Martin Aquah, Coordinator of the association in Akamkpa Local Government Area of Cross River, made the call during the 2022 Christmas Festival of Carol, nine Lessons and Awards of St John’s The Baptist Catholic church in Calabar on Thursday.

Aquah said that there was no way that unhealthy competition among clerics could be detached from the progress of the country.

The cleric pointed out that there was need for all to unite to propagate the Body of Christ and also for the advancement of the nation.

He cautioned church leaders to desist from every form of unorthodox practices that could bring disrepute to the Body of Christ.

Aquah said that there was no need to use tricks to get money from their congregation as God answers prayers and is ever faithful.

“As Christians, we must see as ourselves as one and recognise that we have a singleness of purpose; we are not competing because in heaven there won’t be mortal body, we are not going to occupy space either.

“Churches should stop competing with themselves, nobody will be awarded for running the biggest church neither will anybody be punished for running a small church.

“Nothing should make any church leader go and look for something to enhance himself or start running from pillar to post to do unorthodox things that could bring disrepute to the Body of Christ because it is not necessary.

“Christians should note that when you work conscientiously for God he rewards you, so you don’t have to use tricks to get money from the people,” he said.

Aquah lauded Mr Micheal Asuquo, Managing Director of Faith Plant Global, for his immense contributions to the church in Cross River and Nigeria at large.

In his remark, Asuquo, who was bestowed with an award by the association, pledged to always contribute to the growth of the church.

He called for prayers for peaceful general elections in 2023.

“I want Nigerians to pray that God will restore the peace and lost glory of the country and Cross River state in particularly.

“The elections next year are not a do-or-die affair. We must pray for peace in our country because without peace there won’t be any election,” he said. (NAN)