CAN backs US Envoy on Peace Talks With MACBAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has backed the recent peace meeting between the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Richard M. Mills Jnr. and Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), saying it “encourages open and honest dialogue among all stakeholders, both local and international” to restore peace in Nigeria.



CAN stated that only “trusted platforms like the Nigerian Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) provide the ideal space to raise concerns and work together towards practical, sustainable solutions” to peace efforts in the troubled middle belt states.



Ambassador Mills on Monday met with MACBAN leaders in Abuja. Rising from the meeting, the U.S. Embassy posted the following on its verified “X” handle: “Today, Ambassador Mills met with the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria to hear about the concerns of herder communities. The meeting included discussion of the causes of insecurity and opportunities to peacefully resolve conflict.”



Apparently, the meeting didn’t sit well with certain interest groups, with some accusing the ambassador of backing “Fulani terrorists” they alleged were killing Christians.

However, in a statement on Saturday, CAN leadership urged “Nigerians from all walks of life, backgrounds, and faiths to support ongoing peace initiatives and refrain from actions that could undermine efforts to address the country’s security challenges, particularly in the Middle Belt region.”



The statement, entitled “CAN Backs Peace Talks to Tackle Insecurity in Middle-Belt Region,”was signed by CAN president, Archbishop Daniel Okoh.



The Christian body appealed to Nigerians to refrain from making comments that could damage the reconciliation process.



“Engagements with stakeholders across professional, ethnic, and religious lines are recognised diplomatic practices that foster dialogue and mutual understanding. Any actions or statements that heighten tensions risk destabilising our nation, and we therefore call for the utmost caution.



“We appeal to all citizens to refrain from spreading unverified information that may deepen divisions. The strength of our nation lies in our unity, and it is only through collective effort that we can build a peaceful and prosperous Nigeria. Let us embrace the teachings of the Holy Bible to love our neighbours and the pursue peace with all,” said the body.



“CAN stands firm in condemning the brutal attacks and persistent violence inflicted upon communities in states such as Plateau, Benue and Gombe, where our brothers and sisters have endured immense suffering and loss. We unequivocally reaffirm our steadfast commitment to advocating for their safety, security, and dignity. We will not relent in our pursuit of justice and lasting peace for all affected communities,” the body declared.