Campaign: Soludo promises to produce 1, 000 millionaires yearly in Anambra

Prof. Chukwuma Soludo,  Governorship Candidate of the All Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra,  says he will produce one thousand millionaires yearly  if elected.


He made the pledge at the official flag off of his campaign in Awka on Saturday,  ahead of the Anambra Nov. 6  governorship election.


The News of Nigeria (NAN) reports Soludo, a  Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) used the event to formally present his manifesto.


NAN further reports that  the official flag off of Soludo’s  campaign, was coming   barely 41 days to the election,  and  is the first official flag off by any of the 18 political parties fielding candidates for the election.


Soludo said the manifesto was a well thought out document and had all in for all round transformation of Anambra.


“If I am elected the next governor,  my administration will produce one thousand  youth millionaires every year.


” By the grace of God,  the next APGA government will ensure 130, 000 jobs are created yearly in Anambra,” he promised.


Soludo,  flanked by his running mate, Dr Ifeanyi Ibezim,  said his vision was to ensure any born in Anambra not leave the state  in of greener pastures elsewhere.


Gov. Willie Obiano who also spoke,  said he was proud to have Soludo as his potential successor, adding  the CBN governor had the pedigree and contact to drive Anambra to the next level.


Obiano who listed the signature projects he did to the Anambra Airport, 12, 000 seating capacity International Centre and Awka Stadium, said he was convinced Soludo do better than him.


“The APGA government before me did well, my government performed better and I hope if elected,  Soludo will be best,” he said.
Obiano said, with Soludo, APGA would  have  landslide victory at the poll.


Dr Victor Oye,  National of APGA who handed the flag of the party to Soludo, said they were out to win the  election.


NAN reports some other personalities including Mrs Ifeoma Ekwueme, wife of Nigeria’ first executive vice president, Dr Alex Ekwueme and  Sen. Victor Umeh also  spoke during the event.


Notable artistes like; Flavour (Chinedu Onyemaechi)  Zubi Michael,  Awka Edochie among others,  performed at the rally held at the Ekwueme Square.


The rally was  attended by hundreds of APGA chieftains and supporters,  drawn from the 21 Local Government Areas of the state and beyond. (NAN)

