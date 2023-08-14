Campaign promises: APC UK confident of Tinubu’s performance, canvasses inclusivity

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The APC UK Chapter has reiterated confidence in the President Bola Tinubu-led administration and the party’s commitment to fulfilling the promises made to Nigerians home and in diaspora.

Mr Tunde Doherty, Chairman of the chapter, said this in a statement on Monday in Lagos.

He was quoted in the statement to have said this at the chapter’s general meeting on Saturday in London.

Doherty, also the Chairman of the APC Committee of Diaspora Chairmen, underscored the reality of the president rewarding hardworking members, both home and abroad.

Emphasising the need for unity and promotion of party’s values and inclusiveness, Doherty urged the party’s leadership to acknowledge contributions of every member.

Commending the dedication of members during the campaign, the chairman encouraged unity and collective efforts in building a dynamic diaspora constituency, aligned with the renewed hope agenda.

Addressing concerns of potential disregard, Doherty assured continuous engagement and consultations with members, reaffirming that inclusivity remained a priority.

He said that the ongoing audit of diaspora chapter memberships was aimed at creating significant opportunities and engagement for all members.

Doherty added that the chapter was carrying out noteworthy projects aimed at enhancing prosperity through innovative technologies and professional-driven initiatives.

“These projects, including the upcoming Investment Summit across chapters, are poised to contribute to Nigeria’s advancement,” he said.

He said that the meeting resonated with appreciations for his team’s unwavering dedication, while leaders also expressed their support and pledged to mobilise efforts to further strengthen the party.

Doherty acknowledged the presence of Director General, Nigeria Diaspora for Asiwaju, Mr Lee Badeji, and the Secretary, Presidential Campaign Committee (PCC) Diaspora Directorate, Mrs Ifeoma Nwankow, along with their respective group members at the meeting.

He said that the duo also marked by their official declaration of membership within the APC UK, under his leadership.

“Both leaders denounced attempts to sow division, emphasising that political parties are united by collective ideologies, not individual agendas driven by desperation and deceit,” he said.

According to him, during the meeting, diaspora leadership adopted a resolution to collaborate with individuals and groups to foster unity and promote the party’s values.

He said that members reaffirmed their commitment to acting responsibly while also abiding by the party’s constitution.

Doherty said that the diaspora community also congratulated the new APC National Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje.and the National Secretary, Sen. Ajibola Basiru.

He underscored the unity and indivisibility of the APC in the UK.

Doherty said that the event had the presence of party leaders from across the United Kingdom and was successful. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

