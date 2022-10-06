Campaign: Kaduna CP meets stakeholders, reads riot act ahead of elections

By Sani Idris

The Commissioner of Police Kaduna State, Mr Yekini Ayoku, has urged political stakeholders in the state to adhere strictly to all the new electoral laws.

Ayoku made the appeal at a meeting organised by the command with the leadership of the political parties on Wednesday, in Kaduna.

He said that by the provisions of the Electoral Act and INEC guidelines for the 2023 general elections, electioneering activities and campaigns had commenced on Sept. 28.

He said, “According to our laws, political parties are the only vehicles through which individual’s interest and will to serve their community, state and country, can contest for elective positions.

“Hence, the need for inviting you to emphasise to candidates the responsibilities imposed on you by law,” he said.

He explained that the Nigeria Police, in election period, would secure and discharge their duties.

“They will secure the country during electoral processes before, during and after the election, in close collaboration and robust synergy with INEC and other security agencies.

“The Nigeria Police will be professional, unbiased and impartial in its dealings and engagement with all political parties and in the electoral process,” he said.

Ayoku further said that the electoral law prohibited the use of non-state security outfits and the bearing or use of weapons such as dane guns, swords, daggers, bows, arrows and other dangerous weapons at campaign venues.

“Political parties and candidates are mandated to base their campaigns on issues and ideas as politics is basically a contest of ideas without bitterness.

“You are to eschew violence, hate speech, indecorous languages which have the tendency of escalating into chaos.”

He urged them not to remove and deface opponents’ posters and banners, adding that, there should be no pestering of banners on public buildings such as government institutions, schools, hospitals, INEC offices and worship centres.

“In planning your campaign itinerary, I require you to submit your campaign schedule/application for security to my office 48 hours prior to such campaigns or rallies for proper harmonisation.

He said this would avoid clash or convergence of such activities at the same location, day and conflicting timing.

The CP warned political parties to desist from employing the services of thugs and other miscreants in the electoral process.

“Politicians in this state

should not, in their own interest, test the will and capacity of the State Police Command to strictly enforce the laws governing the electoral process.

“Violators, regardless of status, will be arrested and dealt with without mercy in accordance with the provisions of the relevant laws.

“Politics is and should be taken as a game with its rules and such rules should strictly be observed

“Politics is a civil and civilised endeavour which is propelled by higher ideals of service and not for self-aggrandisement.

“Hence, it does not call for desperation that is capable of pushing one into running afoul of the law,” he said.

He further appealed to parents and guardians to caution their children and wards to desist from being used for thuggery.

Ayoku said as political leaders and candidates, they would be held responsible and accountable for the conduct of their members and supporters

He stressed the need to caution overzealous supporters and miscreants to stay away from political arenas.

“I am very confident that with the support of all of you and other critical stakeholders in the electoral process, the forthcoming general elections and the activities leading up to it in this state, shall be peaceful, free, fair and hitch-free.

“That is what our country expects from us and that is what we owe our people and our fatherland,” Ayoku said.

However, the Acting INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in Kaduna, Auwal Mashi, said they were deep into the preparation for the 2023 elections.

He said they started receiving both sensitive and non sensitive materials hence, the need for armed security personnel to ensure the safety of the materials and of ad hoc staff.

He called on party leaders and candidates to strictly adhere to the rules.

“I assure you of the commission’s readiness to prepare one of the best elections with respect to conduct of election in Nigeria.

“With the introduction of technology, we are going to see a reduction in unnecessary deals, as in ballot snatching and violence,” he said.

One of the political party stakeholders, the PDP Chairman in Kaduna, Mr. Felix Hyet, advised the police to protect the image of their organisation by being fair to all political parties.

He alleged that during past elections, some political leaders involved in hate speeches, were not prosecuted because of their positions in the state.(NAN)

