Campaign: Edo NUJ chairman tasks journalists on professionalism

By Kevin Okunzuwa

Mr Festus Alenkhe, the Chairman of Edo Council of

Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), has advised journalists in the state to exhibit high sense of professionalism in their reportage of electioneering campaigns.

Alenkhe, who gave the advice in a statement on Wednesday in Benin, cautioned journalists against partisanship in the discharge of their duties.

“My very respected and articulate journalists of Edo state, political campaigns have started nationwide today, Sept. 28, ahead of Nigeria’s general election.

“My message today is to humbly request all journalists practicing in Edo state to refrain from fake news, unfounded news, defamatory news, scandalous news and above all, libel news items.

“Report confirmed stories you see by yourself and those from credible sources

.

“Please, obey INEC rules on election news coverage. Do not announce results except it is from INEC,” he said.

According to him, journalism ethics allows for balancing of stories before broadcast or publication.

The NUJ chairman appealed to security agencies in the state to cooperate with journalists as they went about their statutory duties.

“I hereby call on security agents to please cooperate with journalists in the field and refrain from brutality, as I wish all Edo state journalists the best of luck during this electioneering,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the council on Monday held its Media and Stakeholders Summit featuring officials from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies and other stakeholders.( NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

