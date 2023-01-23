Campaign condemns abduction of primary school pupils in Nasarawa

….Insists FG must make schools in Nigeria safe for children

…Says enough of School Children being used as pawns in the hands of bandits and terrorists

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Save-Public-Education-Campaign, Nigeria has condemned the abduction of School Children from the LEA Primary School Alwaza, Nassarawa State by armed bandits.

In a statement jointly signed by the Comrade Vivian Bello – Convener, Save-Public-Education Campaign, and Comrade Dimeji Macaulay – Co- Convener, Save-Public-Education Campaign, the Campaign which noted that education is at the heart of any Society’s development, decried the fact that children attending schools now face issues around their safety even within the school environment where they are ordinarily supposed to play and learn in an atmosphere devoid of fear or encumbrances.

It stated,”TheSave-Public-Education-Campaign, Nigeria condemns in strongest terms, the abduction of School Children from the LEA Primary School Alwaza, Nassarawa State by armed bandits.

“This abhorrent act is coming on the heels of several incidences of abduction of Children from places of learning including Baptist Boys High School Kadunna, Kankara Boys School Katsina, School of Health Kadunna, amongst others . It is most distressing that Children attending schools now face issues around their safety even within the School environment where they are ordinarily supposed to play and learn in an atmosphere devoid of fear or encumbrances. To see that this is fast becoming a mirage in the Country is not only distressing but alarming.

“Education is at the Heart of any Society’s development, both of its human capital as well as other aspects of its socio-economic sphere and therefore having this social capital being threatened as it were in Nigeria by Insecurity is most worrisome and calls for prompt action to stem this ugly tide.

“The trauma of these abducted school Children and their parents and families are better imagined than experienced. We call for immediate, strong and effective action in the regard of rescuing the School kids and re-uniting them with their Families.”

The Campaign called the government to strengthen security around Schools across the country.

“The Save-Public-Education-Campaign is in this vein making a strong case for the strengthening of Security around Schools across the Country; enough of Children who go to schools to acquire Education, being pawns in the hands of Bandits and other criminal Elements. The Ministry of Education should synergize with Security Agencies to provide strong and effective security around Schools in Nigeria.

“Education Authorities across the Country must also take active steps to emplace and reinforce safety mechanisms and infrastructure (proper fences, automated gates, well-trained and equipped securitymen, etc), in Schools towards reducing the vulnerabilities School children face in Educational places and making Schools generally safer and conducive for Students across board,”it stated.