Campaign: Broom sellers make brisk businesses in Gombe community

By Peter Uwumarogie

Some broom sellers in Dadin-Kowa community of Yamaltu/Deba Local Government Area of Gombe State said they have had high patronage since the comme the campaigns started in the state.

They stated this in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dadin-Kowa community on Saturday.

Malam Usman Hina, a broom seller in the community, said since the commencement of the campaigns in the state, there had been a steady increase in the patronage of the commodity.

Hina said he had increased the quantity of brooms he normally buys from the market by nearly 200 per cent.

“Before the campaign, broom only had one use, which is to sweep so customers only buy when they need it to sweep but now the All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters are now our biggest customers.”

Also, Asabe Ibrahim, another broom seller in Dadin-Kowa community, said the price of the commodity had increased from between N50 and N100 to between N250 and N350 depending on the size.

“Only on Friday, I sold all the brooms in my shop because Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State is coming for his campaign today (Saturday).

“With the rate of turn over, I am really making some good profit from selling the brooms.”

For Abna Bitrus, brooms had become a highly-sought commodity that every shop owner was forced to sell, “before I never sold brooms.

“Since the demand became high, I had to stock my shop with brooms, because many people in the community are now requesting for it ”

Some APC supporters holding brooms at Hina ward where Gov. Yahaya visited on Saturday said they bought their brooms for N300 as against the N50, which it was sold for.

Kabiru Ibrahim, APC supporter from Hina Ward, said he bought two brooms because of his party’s campaign in his community and “even if the brooms were to be sold for N1000, I would have bought it.”

Ibrahim said his support for the APC-led government in the state was due to the Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park being constructed in Dadin-Kowa, which he said would create jobs for youths and empower the community.

Hanifa Adamu, another supporter, said her support for APC was due to the various empowerment programmes of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration for youths.

Adamu said: “ That’s why I bought this broom this morning for N350 , just to show my support for the APC.”(NAN)