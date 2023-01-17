Campaign: Akinyele LG’ll soon be richest council in Oyo- Makinde

says I’ll only approve reforms made by Olubadan-in-Council on beaded crowns

Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, on Monday, declared that the next five years will bring about a huge transformation in the fortunes of Akinyele Local Government Area in the state.



The governor declared that his claim would come to pass because of the various landmark projects and infrastructure being put up in the area.

The governor, who stated this while campaigning across the council, maintained that ongoing projects such as the Inland Dry Port, the African Development Bank’s Agroprocessing Zone, the Oyo State government-initiated Ilutuntun City as well as the multifarious infrastructure projects put in place by his administration, will make Akinyele the richest local government in the state within the next five to 10 years.



A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, on behalf of the Seyi Makinde 2023 Campaign Media Team, quoted the governor as noting that lands will become gold in Akinyele Local Government, warning traditional rulers to avoid indiscriminate sale of lands.

The governor, who met with the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) at the First Baptist Church, Alade, Moniya; the League of Imams, Akinyele Local Government at the Central Mosque Moniya and the traditional worshippers at the Isese Temple, Moniya, urged the religious leaders to support the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidates in National Assembly, state Assembly and governorship elections.



The religious leaders lauded the governor for several projects and policies implemented in Akinyele Local Government, including the 65 kilometres Moniya-Iseyin Road, the Ojoo Bus Terminal, the construction of Sasha Ultramodern Market, prompt payment of salaries and pensions to workers and the reabsorption of illegally sacked workers, among others, promising to support the governor in the coming elections.



Also speaking at the Kara Market and the Moniya Junction venue of the campaign, Governor Makinde said his administration has been able to deliver on its campaign promises, including free qualitative education, expansion of the state’s economy through quality roads, security of lives and property through the creation of Amotekun and support for the federal security agencies, among others.



The governor, who stated that everything his administration has been able to achieve under Omituntun 1.0 will be consolidated under Omituntun 2.0, warned residents not to allow opposition political parties who have nothing to campaign with to deceive them ahead of the coming elections.



Speaking with traditional rulers in the council, during a meeting held at the Award Hall, Akinyele Local Government Secretariat, Moniya, the governor declared that he will be ready to approve any internal reform on chieftaincy issues so far such reforms emanated from the Olubadan-in-Council.



He equally promised to review the 5 per cent allocation to traditional rulers in the state, saying that he will never work against the interest of the traditional institution.



He said: “We had a meeting like this in 2019 and I never minced words on what my government would represent then. And one thing I promised you was that I may not be right all the time, but that I will be honest all the time with the people of Oyo State.

“The major issue you have raised today is about the beaded crown. When the problem started then with Olubadan-in-Council, I said it where CCII gave me a chieftaincy title that I will always be on the side of the Olubadan, even against the sitting government then. There are a few mix-ups and I will explain it to you today.

“I greet you the Kabiyesi of Ijaiye. You have commended us for fixing the road that leads to your environment and it is the same location we have the Pacesetter Quarry. We did it and handed it over.

“You may be concerned that the operations of the Quarry is not enough but I have not asked OYSIPPA about the proceeds coming out of the site as long as it is boosting the commerce of Ijaiye in terms of production of asphalt, creation of jobs for the indigenes. So, that is enough for me because, since 2011, nothing has been happening at the site.

“On the issue of the crown, when the last Olubadan joined his ancestors, nobody could say anything and we would not have been able to install the new Olubadan if we had not withdrawn the case from court. I know that you mounted pressure on them. I am before you today and I can say that there is no hidden agenda. The progress of Ibadan and our environments is all I desire.

“So, I asked them to withdraw the case to clear the path for us to install the new Olubadan, which they did. And I said to them that it is not the right traditional practice for the governor to be installing a monarch. We have an Imperial Majesty in Ibadan, which is the Olubadan of Ibadanland. Whatever reform you are making, do it and bring it to me, I will approve it.

“So, today, I want to appeal that the council of Obas and Olubadan-in-Council sit together and come up with an internal reform, because you know everything that is happening internally. “Any reform that comes from you is the one that is sustainable. You don’t have to come and lobby me. Once you are done and the Olubadan-in-Council brings it to me, I give you the assurance that I will sign it.”

The governor also promised that the issue of complaints over lands acquired for the Dry Port and Ilutuntun Business District would be looked into, noting that compensation will be paid to those whose lands were acquired for the Dry Port within the next few weeks.

He, however, urged that residents of Akinyele should also be prepared for land swap deals in a way that will bring greater benefits to the community, saying: “The monarchs should be prepared for such land swap deals in Akinyele too. They should hold those they are in charge of, because the land is our gold here, and Akinyele Local Government is one of the major beneficiaries of the deal.

“Other local governments, such as Iseyin and even Ajia in Ona-Ara, where I am from, because of the Circular Road, will benefit from the prosperity of Akinyele.

“If you are going from Moniya to Iseyin, you would have seen a lot of estates springing up, and even the special agro-processing zone is also here. So, Akinyele, in the next five years, will be the richest local government area in Oyo State.”

Speaking during his meeting with the Muslim community of Akinyele Local Government, the governor also pledged to fix that Ojo-Ayegun Road before the end of the present administration in the state.

He also hinted that the state has sought the approval of the Federal Government to dualise the 9.78km Ojo-Moniya Road.

On the entourage of the governor were his deputy, Barr. Abdulroheem Bayo Lawal and other top government functionaries; wife of the governor, Engr. Tamunominini Makinde; wife of the former governor of Oyo State, Mrs. Mutiat Ladoja; chairman of the Oyo State Advisory Council, Senator Hosea Agboola; members of the Advisory Council, Senators Monsura Sunmonu and Gbenga Babalola.

Others were top PDP chieftains including the Deputy National Chairman (South), Amb. Taofeek Arapaja; Dr. Saka Balogun; Chief Jacob Adetoro; Chief Sunday Ogunlade, among others.