Campaign: Activist lauds security personnel over professional conduct

By Stanley Nwanosike

Chairman of Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) in Enugu State, Mr Vincent Ezekwueme, has lauded security personnel, especially police operatives, for their professional conducts at campaign rallies.

Ezekwueme gave the commendation while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Enugu.

“We commend the patriotism and professionalism of security personnel during the solidarity rallies,” he said.

The activist also commended the peaceful, responsible and mature conduct displayed by Nigerians during recent campaign rallies, especially the ones held last weekend.

He said: “CLO expresses gratitude and satisfaction to Nigerians of all walks of life for their unprecedented and unequalled love, support and solidarity demonstrated during various political campaign rallies during the weekend.

“Nigerians have indicated and demonstrated, both in words and actions, that they desire and deserve better Nigeria, good governance as well as safe and secure country.

“It is pertinent to note that the selfless sacrifices of the citizenry toward achieving a new Nigeria of our dreams, hopes and aspirations are on course and achievable, in line with the aspirations and philosophy of our founding fathers,” he said.

Ezekwueme noted that Nigerians would be focusing on a rapid socio-economic development, restoring security, tackling unemployment, injustices, insurgency, agitations and youth restiveness. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

